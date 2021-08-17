NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Metro City council member filed a resolution to ask the Metro Health Department Chief to enact a mask mandate in Davidson County.
Joy Styles has filed a resolution and ordinance proposal about masks that would require all individuals in public indoor spaces to wear masks. The resolution, which is non-binding, comes "in light of new evidence concerning the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19."
"Less than half of the people in Davidson County are fully vaccinated, putting the majority of Davidson County residents at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19, especially the highly contagious Delta variant," the resolution stated.
Styles has filed in enough time for Tuesday night's meeting and will be debated by council members. If two of the 40 people on Metro Council object to this resolution, it will die immediately.
Ordinance would make it law after three readings and the first reading is on Tuesday night. News 4 will be at the Metro City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. and will have live reaction at 10 p.m.
