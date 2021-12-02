NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville councilor continued to help find services homeless for a woman who helped lawmakers and residents have an unexpected moment of clarity.

Wednesday night, News 4 introduced our viewers to a homeless woman who barged into the vice mayor's meeting on homelessness to share her story. One city councilor followed her out to get her housing, and the woman's story is pretty remarkable.

The woman seemed pretty successful but still ended up on the streets by all accounts. Metro City Council Member Courtney Johnston said Michelle got her identity stolen.

"When she said she had a six-figure earning, high powered executive in major companies, I have actually verified that," Johnston said. "That is the truth."

Johnston has been helping Michelle the past 24 hours after following her out of the meeting Wednesday and getting her into a motel that night.

"I know for a fact she wouldn't have gotten there on her own," Johnston said. "There is a gap where had she not serendipitously come to the library and seen this meeting and shared her story. She would have been on the street last night and again tonight."

Johnston said Michelle's story struck a chord with many, and she has received an outpouring of support. "She is very thankful and thinks it is surreal and is a little hesitant to trust," Johnston said.

Johnston said Open Table and PATHE are now helping out. Crowdsourcing funding to keep Michelle at the motel until they get her into subsidized housing.

"The way I am planning to do it, I am going to be following along with Michelle," Johnston said. "I got her a phone today, so I am able to communicate with her now."

Johnston said she has got Michelle on a path with a housing navigator and hopes to learn from the journey.

"I am interested to follow along not only because I found a new friend, but I am going through this process alongside her to see what it really is," Johnston said.

Of course, Johnston said they don't have the capacity right now to take on every case in this way which is why Johnston said expanding wrap-around services is needed.

Johnston also thinks the city needs more bed space to open its cold-weather shelter 24 hours a day seven days a week. Since she wasn't a victim of domestic violence, Michelle's issue was that she couldn't find any other shelter accepting women.