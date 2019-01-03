Appeal hearing set for woman sentenced as a teen to life

Cyntoia Brown (WSMV file photo)

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Nashville councilmembers voted as a majority Thursday night on a resolution to make a public declaration supporting the release of Cyntoia Brown.

There were 32 councilmembers who voted yes to the resolution and two councilmembers that abstained. No councilmember voted no on the resolution.

The resolution is only a public statement of support for Brown, and does not guarantee her release nor would have a direct impact on the decision by Governor Bill Haslam, who has the ultimate power and authority to grant clemency.

Brown was convicted of shooting and killing a man she claims was trafficking her when she was 16-years-old. News4 reached out to Governor Bill Haslam's office for comment, but did not hear back.

READ MORE:

"Women for Cyntoia" plead Governor Haslam to grant clemency for Cyntoia Brown
Gov. Haslam grants executive clemency to 11, Cyntoia Brown not included on list
Detective: Woman convicted as teen shouldn't get clemency
Elected officials pleading for clemency for Cyntoia Brown
Court: Woman convicted as teen must serve 51 years in prison for killing man
TN Supreme Court issues ruling regarding sentencing in Cyntoia Brown case
Legal groups: Free Tennessee woman sentenced to life at 16
Appeal hearing set for woman sentenced as a teen to life
Parole board split on clemency for Cyntoia Brown, decision goes to Gov. Haslam
Cyntoia Brown case goes before Appeals Court
Celebrities spreading awareness about Nashville woman's murder conviction

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Joey is an award-winning multimedia producer from Augusta, GA and alumnus of the University of South Carolina-Aiken. He's happy to be Working 4 You and telling the stories of middle Tennessee on WSMV.com!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.