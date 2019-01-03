NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Nashville councilmembers voted as a majority Thursday night on a resolution to make a public declaration supporting the release of Cyntoia Brown.
There were 32 councilmembers who voted yes to the resolution and two councilmembers that abstained. No councilmember voted no on the resolution.
The resolution is only a public statement of support for Brown, and does not guarantee her release nor would have a direct impact on the decision by Governor Bill Haslam, who has the ultimate power and authority to grant clemency.
Brown was convicted of shooting and killing a man she claims was trafficking her when she was 16-years-old. News4 reached out to Governor Bill Haslam's office for comment, but did not hear back.
