NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Metro Councilmember shared a promising update on the vaccination effort here in Nashville.
Here's the latest map showing vaccinations versus COVID cases, indicating which communities have been the most vulnerable to COVID.* All 35 districts now have more FULLY vaccinated residents than cases* D19, D7, & D6 have added the most full vaccinations in the past 2 weeks. pic.twitter.com/5hF9OZov8v— 𝘋𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘙𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘣𝘦𝘳𝘨 (@DaveRosenbergTN) May 2, 2021
Councilmember Dave Rosenburg says Nashville's "fully vaccinated" numbers are now outpacing new COVID-19 cases in every zip code in Davidson County.
Councilmember Rosenburg has been comparing the fully vaccinated numbers to new case numbers for over a month.
He says the areas in light green or near white are still areas of concern, but this is the first week without any red visible on the county map.
All 35 districts now have more fully vaccinated people than cases of the virus, according to Rosenburg's findings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.