NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Metro Councilmember is making a push for Nashville International Airport to be renamed to honor media personality Oprah Winfrey.
Sharon Hurt submitted her request to the Metro Nashville Airport Authority who rejected the request because Winfrey "did not meet the criteria" for naming of facilities.
Hurt tells News4 that she has requested a meeting to ask for them to reconsider her proposal.
Winfrey has ties to Nashville. She graduated from Tennessee State University and had started her television career at a Nashville television station four decades ago. Winfrey became a national icon while working in Chicago, when her talk show The Oprah Winfrey Show went national in the early 1980s.
Hurt was previously successful in getting a portion of Charlotte Avenue named after civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
