NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashville Vice Mayor Jim Shulman announced Tuesday that Councilman Steve Glover has resigned.
Vice Mayor Shulman said in a statement At-large Councilman Steve Glover resigned from his position as of Tuesday due to ongoing health challenges.
Before resigning, Councilman Glover has been a member of the Budget and Finance Committee, Convention, Tourism and Public Entertainment Facilities, and Health, Hospitals, and Social Services Committee.
As an At-Large Council Member, Steve Glover served with devotion and passion for our city. We spent 4 years together in Metro Council and although we did not always agree on every issue, we respected each other. Going forward, I wish him nothing but success and a full recovery. https://t.co/kdMCh2tDGx— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) March 1, 2022
Mayor John Cooper added in a tweet that although they did not see eye-to-eye on some situations, he is saddened to see him step down.
