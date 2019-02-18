With the influx of people and all the new construction, Nashville is experiencing a lot of growing pains.
Nashville has a new issue as developers are turning entire neighborhoods into short-term rental properties.
Once built, the newest group of homes on Monroe Street will all be short-term rentals.
There are parcels on Deleware Avenue that were originally zoned to not allow short-term rentals, but Metro Council recently voted to change that.
Metro Councilman Freddie O’Connell said all of the homes being built on those parcels will be short-term rentals.
“The problem is they don’t think about the impact on the neighborhoods they’re around,” said O’Connell.
O’Connell said the industry has run amuck, this at a time when Nashville is in the midst of an affordable housing crisis.
“Let’s say there’s 20 of them. That’s 20 permits that aren’t ever going to be housing again. They’re just going to be little hotels,” said O’Connell.
He said once the city issues a short-term rental permit, there’s no going back.
A new state law says cities can’t let short-term rental permits expire.
“If the state would just correct that law so that we could expire these permits or have an easier pathway to deal with bad actors, sure we could solve the problem, but the state won’t let us right now,” said O’Connell.
