Metro Councilman Steve Glover said Mayor David Briley needs to "back off" and school board members should "chill out."
His strong words come as controversy surrounds Metro Schools.
The educator license for the director of Metro Schools could be suspended for a year. The state said the district didn't properly report misconduct cases.
Dr. Shawn Joseph's attorney said he plans on fighting the allegations.
"If he's exonerated, great. If he's not, then we deal with that, but right now, slow down," Glover said.
School board members will talk about whether Dr. Joseph's contract should be terminated next week.
Dr. Joseph has said he will not seek a contract extension.
Glover who is a former school board member said board members need to wait until the state finishes up its review.
He's filed a non-binding resolution asking board members not to take any action against the director.
"If they get rid of the current director and they try to hire somebody, they don't stand an ice cube's chance because there's no director worth their weight that would think about coming to Nashville," Glover said.
Board Member Anna Shepherd who proposed ending Dr. Joseph's time in Nashville early said Glover makes a valid point.
"If the State DOE does indeed decide to suspend his license for a year, then any decisions we make as a board will be moot as both his job description and his contract states that he has to have a valid teaching license," Shepherd said in a statement sent to News4.
Will Pinkston who is leaving the school board this month also responded to Glover's comments.
"I’ve long been an advocate for tearing down walls between the school board, the mayor’s office, and the council. I support increased mayoral involvement in MNPS, for no other reason than I believe it will help in the budget and funding process. Glover acts like the school system is somehow disconnected from local government in the same way that the federal judiciary is disconnected from the White House and Congress. To the contrary, we’re all part of the Metropolitan Government and we should all be working together," Pinkston said in a statement to News4.
Last week, Mayor David Briley said his office will now be more involved. Glover said they need to "back off."
"Mayor Briley will never back off fighting for the children of MNPS," Mayor Briley's office said in a statement to News4.
"We need to sit down, everybody go to their corner, take a deep breath, and let's make sure we stay focused on what our actual goal is and that is educating our children," Glover said.
