NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A metro councilman is still fighting to try and ban electric scooters in Nashville.

Councilman Steve Glover is reintroducing a bill to ban the scooters. Glover claims the scooter companies have not resolved lots of issues, such as scooters being left in the middle of the sidewalk and riders riding on sidewalks. 

Recently, new regulations were put into effect when metro council voted to keep the scooters. According to Glover, the city does not have enough officers to enforce those rules.

"We're already 184 police officers short in Nashville, unfortunately," Glover said. "Personnel is not something we have an abundance of right now. What we do have an abundance of is an abuse of these scooters so, therefore, let's fix the problem and the only solution I think is to ban them completely."

Glover also claims Nashville makes itself prone to lawsuits by keeping scooters around. He said him reintroducing the bill has had mixed reactions, but he plans to move forward with it. 

