A renewed push to get vendors off street corners.
Metro councilman Steve Glover wants to make it illegal to sell anything to people in cars, saying it's dangerous.
Glover tried this before in 2015, but it didn't pass. Folks with the homeless newspaper "The Contributor" are speaking out in opposition of the push. They say a law like this would cripple their business and encourage panhandling since that would not be banned.
"I think what a lot of people don't understand, we have training, talk to vendors, how to sell, legal to sell, where it's not, medians..." said Cathy Jennings, Volunteer Executive Director of The Contributor.
Glover says the renewed push is because of two recent deaths of solicitors on Nashville roads. The Contributor said they also track complaints from people who report unsafe or illegal selling and address it with their vendors.
If this goes through, people could still stand on street corners in Nashville and ask you for money.
"The reality is our vendors are working, they're contributors to society, and they are no longer being accused of being wasted people on the streets of Nashville," said Tom Wills, co-founder of The Contributor.
Wills helped found the newspaper in 2007, and the organization publishes a paper that's sold to homeless "vendors" as they're called for 50 cents. Those people then sell the paper for $2 on street corners around town and use the profit for rent or housing.
"All of this income is legitimate income. It counts toward Section 8 housing, it counts toward rent. We actually have two vendors who were able to get mortgages to get into housing. Over 50% of our vendors that have been with us for more than 6 months have a paid housing," said Jennings.
The bill is still a proposal. It will be read for the first time at Thursday night's Metro Council meeting. It has to pass three readings to become law in Nashville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.