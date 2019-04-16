A new candidate is shaking up Nashville’s race for mayor, becoming the third person on the ticket to challenge Mayor David Briley.
John Cooper said his final straw was the push for privatized parking.
“Are we going to be removed from Nashville for the sake of growth and tourism? Are we going to be forced to be taken away? We are the cherry trees,” the Metro Nashville councilman, who announced his run Monday, said.
He called for adapted government, one that puts neighborhoods first.
“The Madison property taxpayer should not be subsidizing downtown at this point in particular," said Cooper.
He became candidate number four on the ballot in the race for the mayor's office, joining Mayor David Briley, Carol Swain, and State Rep. John Ray Clemmons.
On Tuesday, Clemmons pointed to what he called kitchen table issues: traffic, infrastructure, public education, and affordable housing.
“Our city has experienced unprecedented prosperity, but all families have not benefitted from the boom," said Clemmons.
The 41-year-old attorney touted his ability to lead a stronger administration than Briley’s.
“There's no excuse for our city and the residents of Nashville to be wondering ‘where 's the money at? Why aren't we building a better transpiration system? Why are my children going to underfunded schools?’," said Clemmons.
“The growth has outstripped the infrastructure,” Carol Swain told News4, “I think we have to focus on making sure the people who live in the neighborhoods are involved with the rate of growth.”
Swain also positioned herself to manage growth, while prioritizing affordable housing and public safety.
“When we talk about, it we're not talking about housing that is priced beyond the means of the people that need it. And with traffic and transit, there are some common-sense solutions that could've been implemented by previous mayors," said Swain.
