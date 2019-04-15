NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro councilman John Cooper is throwing his hat into the ring to be Nashville's next mayor in an election later this year.
Cooper had previously said he would not seek candidacy for Mayor, but a newly-launched campaign website shows Cooper has changed his mind.
Cooper released this statement on the website:
Nashville should be a city that works for everyone. We need to balance the downtown boom by putting neighborhoods first and respecting what we love about Nashville. Real solutions to important issues like education, affordability, transportation, public safety, and our city finances don't come from building more skyscrapers downtown, they come from supporting the neighborhoods and small businesses all across our city. If we want a city that works for everybody, then we need a mayor who listens to everybody.
Cooper was born in Nashville and raised in Shelbyville. He has served as an at-large member of Metro Council since 2015.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
