NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville's Metro Council voted Tuesday evening to recognize gun violence as a public health crisis in our country.
The vote follows nearly 200 recorded mass shootings in the United States this year.
Metro Council also voted during their Tuesday evening meeting to authorize $9 million in grants for affordable housing. The money will go to several nonprofits to build and rehabilitate affordable housing around Nashville.
The council also accepted a grant of up to $40,000 to provide victims of crime more access to recovery services.
