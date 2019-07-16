NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Scooters can stay on Nashville streets, but they will exist with significantly more rules and oversight moving forward.
Late Tuesday night the Metro Council voted in favor of a substitute bill that would reduce the number of scooters operating on Nashville streets.
The bill was introduced two weeks ago by Council Members Tanaka Vercher, Anthony Davis and Russ Pulley. Their proposal would require each of the seven scooter companies operating in Nashville to reduce their fleets by 50%. It would also implement "slow zones" in areas of downtown Nashville and prohibit scooters from operating past 10:00 p.m during the week and 11:00 p.m. during the weekends.
The bill requires the city to “establish criteria, rules and procedures” for determining how many scooters will be allowed to operate in the city and can also require scooter companies to “immediately reduce their fleet size in the interests of public health and safety.”
The bill also requires the city to create rules and safety plans, as well as helmets for riders and two scooter employees per 100 scooters to respond to scooter problems.
This bill requires scooter companies to comply within 100 days, although council members acknowledged companies had already voluntarily complied.
The bill has garnered support from Mayor David Briley’s office, despite its significant difference from a plan the mayor released in June, that would issue a complete moratorium on scooters in Nashville.
Despite it’s passing, Council still has an opportunity to completely ban scooters when a contradictory ordinance comes to vote Aug. 20.
Council members have time to decide whether the new requirements are being taken seriously and applied appropriately. If not, they can ban them in the August vote.
As city rules state, the last bill to pass prevails.
