NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Council has chosen all of the people who will serve on Nashville's Community Oversight Board.

The board will serve to investigate and offer suggestions and recommendations to the Metro Nashville Police Department in cases that involve allegations of officer misconduct.

Metro Council started voting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, and and nearly six hours later, the board was complete.

The 11 people who were elected will bring a range of perspectives. Six of the board members are men, and five are women. The board includes seven African-Americans, three white members and one Latino.

The list of accolades for the group includes police officers, activists and even someone who worked for President Obama's administration.

In the first phase, the council elected four people who live in what are being called economically distressed communities. Fifty-seven nominees were chosen through community organizations and private petitions.

Ashlee Davis, Jamel Campbell-Gooch, Andres Martinez and Brenda Ross were selected after receiving majority votes in their respective rounds.

In phase two, the Metro Council voted to fill the three other seats on the board. There were 120 people in that candidate pool who were chosen by community organizations or petitions.

Former Metro Nashville Police Chief Emmett Turner took the fifth seat in the next round. Adele Lewis and Danita Marsh were added and took a sixth and seventh seat in another round.

Marsh, a former police officer, was nominated by the FOP.

In the final phase, Metro Council voted on the last two open board seats. Those candidates were nominated by Metro Council members. There were 41 nominees to choose from.

In phase three of the vote, it took four rounds of voting for Metro Council to approve Matthew Sweeney for an eighth seat. A runoff due to a tie led Walter Holloway to get the final seat.

Metro Council previously approved Mayor David Briley's nominees, Phyllis Hildreth and Bob Cooper.

Below is the full list of board members: