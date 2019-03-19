NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Council voted overwhelmingly to approve the incentive package for Amazon at Tuesday night's meeting. Thirty council members voted in favor. Three voted against the resolution.
The city's deal gives Amazon $500 per job for seven years. The deal could be worth as much as $17.5 million over that span.
The resolution, sponsored by Council Member Tanaka Vercher, says, "Amazon meets the criteria to be eligible to receive the benefits of an economic and community development incentive grant." Click here to read the full text of the resolution.
At Tuesday night's meeting, Metro Council voted to add an amendment that would cap the number of positions to 5,000.
Just last week, Metro Council voted in favor of a resolution that said the city should not provide corporate incentives without first approving cost-of-live adjustments for Metro employees.
However, on Monday, Mayor David Briley announced he will be adding a cost-of-living adjustment of 3 percent for all Metro employees in the 2020 fiscal year, which starts July 1.
Mayor Briley sent News4 the following statement after Metro Council voted to approve the incentives:
We are glad the Metro Council agreed that Amazon’s economic incentive package was a sound investment for Nashville. Amazon’s promise to bring 5,000 high-paying jobs and thus $750 million in annual revenues spent, alone, will help bring prosperity to all residents.
We look forward to a strong partnership with Amazon and are confident they will be a valuable member of both our economy and community.
Some members of the community showed up to Tuesday's meeting in opposition to the incentives, many holding signs that read "No $$ for Amazon."
Amazon expects to create over 5,000 jobs in the county during the next five years.
