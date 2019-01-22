NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Four members were selected in the first round of voting for the Community Oversight Board at a special-called Metro Council meeting Tuesday night.
Ashlee Davis, Jamel Campbell-Gooch, Andres Martinez, and Brenda Ross were selected to take the first four seats on the board after receiving majority votes in their respective rounds.
Former Metro Nashville Police Chief Emmett Turner took the fifth seat in the next round. Adele Lewis and Danita Marsh were added and took a sixth and seventh seat in another round.
Marsh, a former police officer, was nominated by the FOP.
In phase three of the vote, it took four rounds of voting for Metro Council to approve Matthew Sweeney for an eighth seat. A runoff due to a tie led to Walter Holloway to get the final seat.
In addition to Phyllis Hildreth and Bob Cooper, there is now an 11 member Community Oversight Board.
This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
Read our original story below.
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - On Tuesday night, the Metro Council will be voting on who will join the city's newly created Community Oversight Board.
The board will serve to investigate and offer suggestions and recommendations to the Metro Nashville Police Department in cases that involve allegations of officer misconduct.
There are three phases to the process, and each step includes several rounds of votes.
In the first phase, the council will elect four people who live in what are being called economically distressed communities. Fifty-seven nominees were chosen through community organizations and private petitions.
In phase two, the Metro Council will vote to fill the three other seats on the board. There are 120 people in that candidate pool who were chosen by community organizations or petitions.
In the final phase, Metro Council will vote on the last two open board seats. Those candidates have been nominated by Metro Council members. There are 41 nominees to choose from.
Mayor David Briley nominated Phyllis Hildreth and Bob Cooper as his picks for the board.
