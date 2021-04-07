NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville's Metro Council voted on a pair of measures that would improve transportation around the city.
First, the council voted for the creation of a Nashville Department of Transportation.
Grateful for Metro Council’s partnership in moving forward with plans for a Department of Transportation. pic.twitter.com/wbxt08Su64— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) April 7, 2021
Mayor John Cooper says the creation of a city transportation department will be key in managing traffic, roadway safety and other transit issues around Nashville.
Metro Council also voted unanimously to update the city's parking meters with technology that will make it easier to find a spot and pay for it.
Regarding Metro Council’s unanimous vote on legislation to update our parking meters. pic.twitter.com/gtXBjARn52— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) April 7, 2021
