NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For Nashville resident Jorge Salles, the city’s infrastructure is important to him. Salles says walkability is a big deal, and that not all neighborhoods have access to safe sidewalks – or any sidewalks at all.
“We could use that here because there are parts of Nolensville Pike — and they’ve worked some on it —but there are still parts of Nolensville Pike that don’t have sidewalks,” he said.
That's why Metro Council is looking at shifting the power of solid waste management to Metro Water Services, so Public Works can focus on transportation and infrastructure in the city.
It’s part of a memorandum of understanding the council will consider Tuesday night.
Faye Dimassimo, senior advisor for transportation and infrastructure with the Mayor’s Office says completing infrastructure projects are key for Nashville.
“So people can get to their jobs, get to school,” she said.
Dimassimo says freeing up Public Works allows the department to better execute the recently adopted transportation plan.
“Sidewalks was one of the highest priorities throughout Metro Nashville, and right now we’re really behind on delivering the sidewalks,” Dimassimo said. “It is one of the things we’ll be able to assign resources to, better.”
Officials say traffic congestion is expected to only get worse if they don’t act now.
“While COVID may have put a damper on traffic for the moment, we know it’s coming back,” she said. “So, the notion of having a department that’s really aimed at, how do we best address that?”
“I think this a great opportunity, especially for communities of color, for poor people who live more outside the city and who rely on transit or have a longer commute,” Salles said.
If Metro Council votes in favor of the change, transportation officials hope to have the structural change fully functional by July.
