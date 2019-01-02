NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Metro Council vote on Thursday night could set the stage for an increase on your electric bill.
Council members say the goal is to help people struggling to pay their bills.
The resolution is a show of support for the Nashville Electric Service to round up your bill to fund the Home Energy Uplift program.
Right now, customers can choose to opt in and donate to the program.
Home Energy Uplift helps residents with low incomes make energy improvements to their homes and lower their bills.
Some council members say not enough customers are opting in to support the program. Right now, only 8 to 10 percent of NES customers are participating.
The resolution supports automatically rounding up NES customers' bills to the nearest dollar unless they opt out the program.
If the resolution passes, it's a green light from Metro Council for NES to make changes if they want.
NES issued this statement about the program:
A project help program, which is a voluntary opt-in program that allows customers to add $1 or more to their monthly NES bill to support energy assistance. If the council and community supports the non-binding round-up resolution, NES is not obligated to take action.
