NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Community Oversight Board, which has been months in the works, is finally closer to completion.
The 11-member board has the power to investigate any allegations of misconduct against officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department.
The first item on Tuesday's agenda is to get Mayor David Briley's picks voted in. Briley was allowed to choose two people to nominate for the board.
His nominees, Phyllis Hildreth and Bob Cooper, both have long resumes. Hildreth was the chief counsel in the Office of the Public Defender for the State of Maryland and Cooper is a former Tennessee attorney general. Click here to read more.
The next step is to fill out the rest of the board. Currently, 180 people are nominated. Only seven will be chosen from that group to serve on the board.
Metro Council will begin interviewing those nominees on Tuesday. Interviews will continue for several days until the final confirmation next week.
