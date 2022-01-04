Metro Council could vote down emissions testing in Davidson Co.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro council could vote to end the vehicle emissions testing program in Davidson County tonight.

The resolution to end the mandatory emissions testing currently has the support of 26 council members, which is more than half of the council.

Should they vote to cease the program, the Metro Public Health Department would then be directed to take the required actions to end it by January 14th, consistent with state law.

Metro government would then terminate its contracts with the private vendors who operate program.

The general assembly eliminated vehicle emissions testing programs in the state in 2018 with the approval of the EPA, but Metro adopted a resolution to authorize the continuance of the program.

This new resolution would repeal that.

As of August 2021, the EPA approved a revision to the state’s air quality plan that would signal the end of vehicle emissions testing programs that are consistent with the federal Clean Air Act.

On January 14th, emissions testing programs will end in Hamilton, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson counties.

