NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Metro Councilman is working on what is being called the dark skies ordinance and what that means for Nashville residents.
Imagine looking up at night and not being able to see the stars. Metro council member Burkley Allen said that's a real possibility if the city doesn't make changes.
It's one of the reasons Allen is trying to pass the "Dark Skies Ordinance," which would limit the number of outdoor lights people can install on new builds.
It would also require people to dim or turn outdoor lights off when they're not using them. Allen said he wants to reduce light pollution.
"It affects bird migration. It affects nocturnal animals. It affects the way people sleep," Allen said. "It messes with our circadian rhythms, and it wastes a lot of energy to put into the sky rather than down on the ground where you need it."
As far as enforcement goes, Metro Codes will add it to their checklist. Then people can file a complaint if they see a violation.
"And if there is a violation of the ordinance, then we will talk about shielding, or different bulbs, or aiming your light differently," Allen said.
Allen said it's about protecting Nashville's future and saying the time to do it is now.
"You know the best time to plant a tree is 50 years ago, and the next best time is today, so we're starting where we are," Allen said.
Allen has been working on this ordinance for three years. It goes before the council for its final vote Tuesday night.
