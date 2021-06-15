NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Council is expected to make a final vote on the city's proposed $2.6 billion operating budget Tuesday evening.

The budget bill is on its third reading Tuesday, which means it should be the final vote by Metro Council members.

The proposed budget is being described by Mayor John Cooper as an 'investment budget,' compared to last year's, which he called a 'crisis budget.'

Nashvillians advocate for budget priorities at Tuesday's Metro Council meeting NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Council is now in the beginning stages of considering Mayor John Cooper's operating budget for Nashville.

The $2.6 billion proposed budget includes increased funding for WeGo public transit, fire and EMS operations and the Metro Police department.

It also proposes $81 million toward Metro Schools, which would be Nashville's largest ever investment in public education.

Two weeks ago during a public hearing on the proposed budget, many community members expressed wanting to see a people's budget considered instead, with notably less funding and resources allocated to the city's police.

Metro Police Chief John Drake told News4 the department needs more officers on the street to be appropriately staffed.

"We're an understaffed police department. We're allocated for 1,511 officers, we're right at about 1,400. So we're short significantly," Drake said. "But even for a city our size that continues to grow, we need to be around 2,000 to 2,100 in my opinion, and that would give us the resources everywhere to put more patrols on the street."

In Tuesday evening's proposed amendments package, there appears to be a substitute budget bill that could be introduced as well.

Metro Council will need to approve a budget or Mayor Cooper's proposed budget will take effect by default.