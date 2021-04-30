NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Next Tuesday comes one of the biggest tests for Oracle's $1.2 billion investment plan for Nashville, as the tech company's proposal goes before Metro Council for approval.
The proposal is scheduled for full and open consideration.
With the announcement of more jobs and growth coming to Music City, city officials told News4 that Nashville infrastructure has plans to accommodate the growth.
If approved, it will transform part of Nashville's East Bank, launch thousands of STEM careers and allow Metro to pour millions into affordable housing for families.
Skeptics of the new investment plan told News4 they want the city to slow down and get public input on the transformation plan. They also said they want to see more affordable housing brought to Nashville and more workforce development.
