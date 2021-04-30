NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Next Tuesday comes one of the biggest tests for Oracle's $1.2 billion investment plan for Nashville, as the tech company's proposal goes before Metro Council for approval.

Mayor Cooper tours possible future Oracle site NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor Cooper and other Metro administrators got a tour of where the new Oracle site may go if their proposal is approve…

The proposal is scheduled for full and open consideration.

City leaders say Nashville's infrastructure is prepared for rapid growth With the announcement of more jobs and growth coming to Music City, city officials told News4 that Nashville infrastructure has plans to accommodate the growth.

If approved, it will transform part of Nashville's East Bank, launch thousands of STEM careers and allow Metro to pour millions into affordable housing for families.

“Transformation means gentrification;” Activists ask city for transparency on Oracle deal NASHVILLE (WSMV) - On Tuesday, the Industrial Development Board will hold a public hearing on Oracle’s $175-million proposal to build their ne…

Skeptics of the new investment plan told News4 they want the city to slow down and get public input on the transformation plan. They also said they want to see more affordable housing brought to Nashville and more workforce development.

Follow News4 for updates.