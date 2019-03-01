NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The top people who will work for Metro’s new Community Oversight Board could be earning six-figure salaries.
Metro Council votes on Tuesday night to set salary ranges for three new positions.
The executive director’s pay could be set as high as $118,000, the assistant director’s salary could be as high as $120,000 and the legal director could be paid as much as $135,000.
The Community Oversight Board is the new civilian board that was set up to review actions of Metro Police.
For perspective, Nashville’s mayor makes $180,000.
