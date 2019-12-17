NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Scooters on Nashville streets, it's a problem we have followed every step of the way. Metro Council is now discussing a proposal to regulate them.
It's a long, detailed proposal that could change things for both people riding these scooters, and the companies that own them.
First, it talks about deadlines.
The proposal will give the metro transportation and licensing commission a 120-day deadline to figure out which scooter companies can stay out of our city. These companies that stay would be allowed to operate no more than 500 scooters.
The companies would also need to come up with the resources to keep their scooters out of sidewalks and other restricted areas.
Another big point in the proposal is making sure scooter companies are committed to following local and state laws. They'll need to come up with ways to make sure riders meet minimum age requirements.
The first reading of the proposal will be at Tuesday night's Metro Council meeting. It will have to go through three readings in order to pass.
