NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Council will be discussing a possible deal for Amazon during their meeting Tuesday night.
If approved, the city's deal would give Amazon $500 per job for seven years. If you do the math, the deal could be worth as much as $17.5 million over a span of seven years.
In the resolution, it says, "Amazon meets the criteria to be eligible to receive the benefits of an economic and community development incentive grant." (Click here to read the full text of the resolution.)
Just last week, Metro Council voted that the city should not provide corporate incentives without approving cost-of-live adjustments for Metro employees.
However, on Monday, Mayor David Briley announced he will be adding a cost-of-living adjustment of 3 percent for all Metro employees in the 2020 fiscal year, which starts July 1.
Amazon expects to create over 5,000 jobs in the county during the next five years.
Click here to read the full agenda for Tuesday night's meeting.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.