NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Party buses and alcohol will be a topic of discussion again during a Metro Nashville Council meeting this week.
City leaders will discuss a ‘Bring your own’ bill during the first reading on Tuesday. With this new bill, unenclosed transportainment vehicles will have to deal with two boards: The Metro Beer Board and the Transportation Licensing Commission.
“What we’re doing is saying for all of these vehicles now, you have to go see the beer board, get it managed, and bring your own permit," said Freddie O’Connell, Councilmember of District 19. "And then, you can allow your customers to bring that alcohol back on the vehicle."
O'Connell sees this new bill as a way to make sure owners of unenclosed transportainment vehicles understand the rules.
"Then if you don’t meet the performance standards that the TLC is outlining, we’re going to take that permit way," O'Connell said. “I think it's an appropriate way to say you’re coming to see us first and understand what the rules are. And if you break the rules, that permit is coming off the table."
Patrick Kludac, Co-owner of Upstage Party Bus said, "We’re really kind of at the mercy of Freddie at the current moment. We’re not going to be breaking any rules. They say no alcohol Dec. 1, we’re not going to have any alcohol Dec. 1 until we get that permit.”
Upstage Party Bus is one of several businesses that won’t be allowed to have alcohol on board as of Dec. 1.
“We don't want to break any rules, so what does that leave us to do to be the good guys," Kuldac said. "Only thing I can think of is stay parked. Because I am not going to babysit 30 people at a time to see if they’re bringing alcohol on or not. They could sneak it in a water bottle for all I know, and I’m not going to smell water bottles."
Last month Nashville council voted to regulate transportainment vehicles and banned alcohol onboard starting Dec. 1.
The new bill helps push for the regulation of transportainment. O'Connell says the bill may pass before the end of the year.
“If we pass it by the end of the year, it would be that second meeting in December," O’Connell said. "I think that’s Dec. 21, we could have people back up and tunning by New Year's on the pedal side."
Kuldac believes that this new bill will interrupt business.
“He [O'Connell] said there won’t be any interruptions in our business," Kuldac said. "Well if this bill won't be passed till the 21, then we’re closed till the 21 and that’s an if. And then how long does the permit process even take? So that just completely destroys Christmas and the holidays not only for myself but my wife and kids and the whole entire family for Upstage.”
But even if the bill gets the green light, there could be some delay for some transportainment vehicles on getting alcohol back on board.
“But for the folks we just started regulating because that TLC rulemaking won't be done by April, they’ll still be waiting a bit," O'Connell said. "They’ll have to get licensed before they get can get eligible for these permits. Party buses, tractors the likes aren’t going to be back."
O'Connell added, “The pedal carriages are already licensed. They can go when this bill passes. So there will still be a potential cooling-off period and we’ll be keeping an eye on how quickly the TLC moves. If they move quickly and they get their rulemaking done before April, then we might come back and say, 'Hey we want to give this real regulatory framework a try and we’ll see what happens at that point.'"
