NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The future of scooters in Nashville may be decided on Tuesday.

Metro Council will be considering two different bans on scooters in the city.

Mayor Briley calls for termination of current scooter plan Nashville Mayor David Briley released a statement late Friday morning that he is going to recommend, pending Metro Council approval, an ordinance that would terminate existing scooter company contracts and remove them from Nashville streets.

Council members Steve Glover and Jeremy Elrod both have bills up for debate which take action against scooters.

Both will be heard on second reading, which is the time for public comment.

Mayor David Briley called for the pilot program to be ended two weeks ago after giving the companies an ultimatum to take safety more seriously.

Here’s the difference between the two bills.

Elrod’s bill calls for a termination of the pilot program, leaving room for scooters to return to the streets under different circumstances.

Glover’s bill is an outright ban on the scooters.

Briley’s office told News4 that if both bills passed, Glover’s would go into effect because it was filed first.

The Mayor’s office is supporting Elrod’s bill.

If that bill passes, here’s how the scooters could come back to Nashville.

In the announcement Briley made two weeks ago, he said he would direct the Transportation Licensing Commission to issue a Request for Proposal (RFP) within 90 days of the Council’s approval of the ordinance.

The purpose would be to consider adding back one or two operators to provide a limited number of scooters if they are able to meet the city’s requirements for safety and accessibility.