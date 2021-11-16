NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Taking your car to an emissions testing center could soon be a thing of the past in Davidson County.
Tonight, a resolution is on the agenda for Metro Council to end the testing.
Soon Davidson County would be the only one still with the program, as Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, Wilson, and Hamilton counties will no longer have emissions testing as of January 14th of next year.
And a Metro Council member says it’s time Davidson does away with it as well.
"Right now, this program is not working for Nashvillians,” says Freddie O’Connell. “That is where we are. We have gotten to a point where I think the costs outweigh the benefits."
This is testing you must pass before you can renew your registration tags.
Some people say wait times can take anywhere from 40 to 90 minutes to get it done and it doesn’t make sense to have people idling in their cars the entire time.
This comes as the EPA gave Davidson and surrounding counties the green light to end to the testing.
In response, Metro Health says in part:
“Vehicles remain the largest source of air pollution in Davidson County. Roughly 580,000 vehicles are tested each year. If we fall out of attainment with the national ambient air quality standards, it would be difficult to get back into compliance with offsets involving stationary sources.”
Metro Health reports that each year since 2017, failure rates for all vehicles tested have gone down.
If the resolution is agreed upon, emissions testing could be gone next summer.
