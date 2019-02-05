NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Council will be voting on several big issues Tuesday night, including selling real estate to improve the city's bottom line.
Councilman Bob Mendes even acknowledged on Twitter how important the meeting will be.
We've got a loaded Council agenda on Feb 5, including several items guarantied to make someone mad. I'm still considering some of them, but here's my current thinking: https://t.co/rXvMS2bM6Y— Bob Mendes (@mendesbob) February 3, 2019
Lawmakers are hoping selling real estate will balance the budget for Metro Nashville Public Schools. The bill calls for selling off four properties, totaling 33.7 acres of land around the city.
Click to read more about each property:
There's also a proposal that would set aside money for affordable housing for every dollar spent on job credits. This bill specifically targets companies like Amazon. For example, if the city is giving Amazon $15 million to create jobs, then $15 million would need to be set aside for affordable housing. Click here to read the full bill.
Another interesting bill involves NES. The bill would change NES's "Round-Up" program from an "opt-in" to an "opt-out" program. Currently, the utility company has a program that allows you to round up your bill to the next dollar. Those extra few cents are put in a fund that goes toward bill payment assistance for lower-income families. If the bill does pass, NES does not have to follow it. Click here to read more.
News4 will be following Tuesday night's Metro Council meeting. Stay with our app for updates.
