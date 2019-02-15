We've all seen electric scooters just toppled over and left in the middle of a sidewalk.
A Metro Council vote next week is looking to get strict on the way scooters are parked. It's also looking to ban anyone under 18 from riding the scooters and place restrictions on the hours scooters can be used.
Downtown performer Christian Dunlap has played the streets in more than 15 cities all over the country.
"Oh, this hat?" he asked between playing original songs on his guitar and drums. "I thought about Frosty the Snowman who wore a silk hat, and it's what made him come to life. I said, 'if I buy this hat, maybe I'll have a little magic in my career.'"
In a lot of the downtown areas he's seen, Dunlap has been surrounded by the same thing, electric scooters.
"Scary if you ask me," he said. "I've watched people fall off of them mid-stride and just smack their grill. I've seen people just throw them all of the place, hindering the sidewalk, hindering the passing process. I also think they're unsafe to minors."
Councilman Jeremy Elrod has introduced the bill to mark a limited number of street parking spaces and small sections of sidewalk to park the scooters upright. The Scooter companies would be responsible for telling riders where parking is not allowed at all. Violators would be charged $10.
The same bill bans riders under 18 and mentions the limited hours for riding. Specifics of which hours riding would be permitted are not mentioned in the bill.
Representatives for the Bird and Lime scooter companies did not return requests for comment.
Dunlap said he understands Nashville's need for the scooters.
"I'm not against them," Dunlap said. "It's much more economical than driving your car."
He said he'll be downtown in that familiar hat, waiting to see if changes are made.
"It's like a car," he said. "Cars have certain rules you have to follow. I just pray that everyone is safe and people can enjoy their rides on their scooters and do with them properly as they're supposed to."
