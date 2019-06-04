NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Rules for scooters will once again be part of the conversation at Metro Council. One Metro councilman is proposing a plan to make some change to how companies are allowed to operate.
Right now, the city is running a pilot program for what it calls shared 'urban mobility devices.' That's a fancy way of saying bicycles, powered bicycles, and powered scooters.
This proposed bill would prevent scooter companies from adding more scooters to their fleets until the pilot program ends.
Councilman Jeremy Elrod's proposal would allow the Metro Transportation Licensing Commission to make rules for determining how many scooters or are allowed in a company's fleet.
Another part of the proposal says The M-T-L-C would come up with limits for how many scooters or other mobility devices are allowed in certain areas.
All of this comes as the city tries to do something to stop scooters from cluttering the streets.
Metro is spending the rest of the week setting up scooter corral's around town. You must return the device to those designated spots, or you will get fined.
App Users, click here for the map of designated spots.
Also on the agenda Tuesday night is legislation regarding panhandling. Two bills with two very different purposes are in front of Metro Council-members.
One bill bans aggressive panhandling in some of the most popular areas of downtown. The second bill eliminates the city's ability to fine those asking for cash.
Both of these contradicting bills come from the same Metro councilman, Freddie O'Connell.
In March, Councilman O'Connell released a bill banning panhandling within 25 feet of ATMs, ten feet of businesses, the pedestrian bridge, Symphony Place, and Broadway.
O'Connell says after talking to constituents and doing more research, he feels the fines would only further hurt those needing help. He's now introduced a bill to delete the Metro code covering panhandling which would eliminate the city's ability to fine panhandlers.
All of this comes as some Downtown business owners want something done about panhandling. They say it's hurting their business and they want the city to step in.
Steve Smith, the owner of several downtown bars including Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge and Kid Rock’s Big Honky Tonk, just released a video last month showing panhandlers sleeping on the streets and asking for money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.