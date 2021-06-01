NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Council will take up Mayor John Cooper's $2.6 billion operating budget Tuesday.
The proposal includes increased funding for WeGo Transit, Fire and EMS operations, and the police department.
However, the most talked-about portion of Mayor Cooper's budget proposal is the nearly $8.1 million increase in funding for Metro Schools.
The money is earmarked for things like teacher pay raises, and would make Metro Schools teachers the highest paid in the state.
Metro Council must adopt an operating budget before the end of June or Mayor Cooper's budget as it was originally submitted will take effect.
