NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Council members will discuss reimplementing a city-wide indoor mask mandate during their meeting Tuesday night, as cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in Middle Tennessee.

The renewed mask resolution, which would require masks to be worn by everyone in public indoor spaces, was put on the council agenda in August but was pushed to September because of a late filing.

Nonetheless, doctors at the council's August meeting still petitioned for a reimplementation of mandatory mask-wearing in Davidson County.

Dr. Katrina Green, a Nashville emergency physician and outspoken advocate for healthcare workers during the pandemic, urged the council to bring masks back to Davidson County.

"We need everyone to wear a mask indoors, vaccinated or not, and everywhere to slow the spread of the virus," Dr. Green said. "I urge you all to push the Metro Health Department and Mayor [John] Cooper to pass an indoor mask requirement citywide and in Davidson County."

As of Friday, there are 5,607 active cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, with 475 of those currently hospitalized.

988 Nashvillians have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Masks are currently required inside Metro government buildings.

