NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A long meeting on Tuesday night for Metro City Council members saw several major issues on the agenda.
Homelessness, license plate readers, and last week's special sessions were the big topics being discussed.
On the issue of homelessness, one option that was considered is appropriating several million in COVID-19 relief funds to help fix the problem, with a portion of that going to clean up Brookemeade Park.
The most consequential bill on the agenda, as it pertained to homelessness, was creating an Office of Housing and Homelessness.
As it stands, the city does have a Homeless Impact Division, but council members are looking to establishing a new office that will bring all the decision-making into one place.
“The homeless impact division has done an incredible job with what they had,” said councilmember Dave Rosenberg. “But you can't solve a problem with a little SILO’ed department that speaks to larger societal problems and hopefully having an office of that level will help us move the ball down the field a little bit more.”
