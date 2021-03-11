NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new law passed by Nashville’s Metro Council will prevent seniors at Knowles Assisted Living from being moved out of the facility.
“[It] essentially says that the administration cannot unilaterally close Knowles,” said Councilmember Kyonzte Toombs.
Toombs is one of the sponsors behind the changes. The new ordinance requires a resolution by the council before discontinuing operations at Knowles Assisted Living facility.
“The intent of the bill was to avoid a repeat of the Bordeaux hospital situation and allow the council to have input in the long-term plan of the facility,” Toombs said.
Bordeaux was closed late last year which led to over 100 seniors being moved to other facilities.
“Long-term care facilities, senior living facilities are extremely expensive,” Toombs said. “The Knowles Assisted Living Facility provides an affordable option for a lot of seniors.”
The Knowles facility is subsidized by the city, and this new ordinance says the city will keep doing that until a long-term plan is in place and approved by the council.
“We can make an informed decision and know what the impact of either closing Knowles or selling it to a private operator or continue to operate it as a city or some combination of those things,” Toombs said.
Toombs says the city’s subsidy budget for the senior living facility is $2 million.
Toombs says the city can afford the price.
“It’s in the budget currently. So at this point we can continue to subsidize Knowles for now.” Toombs said. “So very soon there’s going to be an RFP process to find an operator for Knowles Assisted Living facility.”
