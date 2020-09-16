NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - As Nashville's restaurants maneuver the COVID-19 pandemic and city health guidelines, Metro Council unanimously passed a bill that will allow those businesses to do more with the space they already have.
Starting now, any business operating at a reduced capacity because of COVID-19 health orders can use parking areas they own to seat more customers to promote proper social distancing.
The bill amends a city code that will now allow restaurants holding permits to serve food and alcohol outside on sidewalks, parking areas or other rights-of-way adjacent to their property.
The bill passed 38 to 0 during its third reading during the Metro Council meeting Tuesday night.
These changes will stay in place until January 2021.
The only exception is that businesses can not use handicap parking spaces to seat people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.