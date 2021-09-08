NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The decision to reinstate a public indoor mask mandate in Davidson County is now in the hands of the Metro Nashville Public Health Department. On Tuesday night, Metro Council passed a resolution to encourage the health department to bring the mandate back.

This means masks are not required indoors right now. Officials at the Metro Public Health Department have the final say whether to enact the mask mandate.

Inside Brent Matthessen’s 2nd Ave. ice cream and cookie shop, all the employees behind the counter are vaccinated. No masks for them or their customers, but that could change with a possible new mandate.

“So, if that’s the route we need to go while we have this little up rise, then that’s what we need to do,” Matthessen said.

Metro Council Member Joy Styles filed the resolution to reinstate an indoor mask mandate at Tuesday night’s meeting. That resolution passed, but the final decision is now up to the Metro Health Department.

Styles also submitted an ordinance that gives Metro Council the power to put a mandate in place. That still has two more readings and could take another month unless the Metro Public Health Department takes a stance now.

“I would certainly hope today they are having a good conversation,” says Styles on Wednesday. At a Metro COVID-19 Task Force meeting last week, Dr. Alex Jahangir said another mask mandate may not get the results.

“We believe from a public policy standpoint it may not be as effective as it was a year ago,” Dr. Jahangir said Thursday. “Again, businesses who so choose to want to do that, I encourage them to do that. But I think coming from a city-wide mandate at this point I think may be problematic.”

“For Dr. Jahangir, I think there’s the enforcement element of who’s going to enforce it,” says Styles. “And that answer is the same people as last year.”

Metro Public Health Department says they are in conversations and have not decided if a mask mandate will be reinstated. Right now, they encourage people to follow CDC guidelines and wear masks when indoors.