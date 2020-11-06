NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Back in March, as we only just began feeling the effects of the pandemic, the Metro Beer Board passed emergency regulations allowing the delivery and curbside pickup of beer.
The move by the board was extended a few times before a measure came before Metro Council to have the options to stay in Davidson County.
Thursday night, Metro Council went over the bill in a third reading, the final vote they needed to pass this new beer permit.
Liz Tarry of Tailgate Brewery said the curbside and delivery was really important for the business when taprooms couldn’t be open.
“We were able to bring back almost all of our staff even during shutdown and the beer boards decision to allow beer delivery was huge in that,” said Tarry.
Even though they are back open, she believes it’s still important to them.
“Still continuing those type of services to people who aren’t necessarily comfortable coming in the taprooms right now, we want to accommodate them as well and a lot of those are some of our huge fans,” she said.
She also said because half their taproom business is pizza, it lends itself well to curbside too.
“We’re going to keep delivering beer as often as we’re able, we do it every single day," Tarry said. "So overall we’re really impressed by the speed that the beer board has moved in supporting small breweries.”
It’s something Southern Grist has seen as well.
General Manager Brandon Cox says they continue working to keep everyone there safe in the pandemic. Even now, bartenders are working as the delivery drivers.
“We were able to not only keep our bartenders employed but some were making more money based on the amount of deliveries we were doing,” Cox said.
“I think we’re at this point, one of the only breweries in Nashville, that hasn’t reopened for on premise consumption and that’s been very deliberate. We’ve really tried to focus on our staff and make sure they can stay safe, the customer can stay safe, and we’re doing this the right way.”
Business aside, Cox said he likes the idea of curbside because of the convenience, and as a father to a 3-year-old, he doesn’t have to leave the car.
At Southern Grist, it might mean new opportunities in the future.
“Our business has always relied on direct to consumer from our taproom like something to the tune of 90 percent of our revenue last year was done through the tap rooms. We have two. And so, the ability to get creative and then potentially look at this delivery model and then think, 'OK, how do we make this a more integrated part of our business, beyond just a service, but really something that’s a focus?'" Cox said. "Because it’s certainly been a happy marriage up 'til this point but if it’s permanent, we can put some real resources into it and grow that segment of our business and reach new consumers."
The State Program Director of MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) Phaedra Olsen has concerns about what the impact will be.
“MADD has never been involved when it comes to the sale of alcohol unless it becomes involved because of the sale to minors. And that is where our biggest concern comes from right now is just making sure that they’re not selling to minors," Olsen said. "And I don’t know that we still have the proper policies and procedures in place.”
Cox said for his business at least, “the person placing the order needs to be 21 and up, they need to have an ID, and they need to be there to receive it.”
“We’ve had some instances where we get to a house and they’re like oh I’m not home, here’s a picture of my ID and they text it to us," he added. "And we’re like, that’s not going to work or my roommates there, he can show you his ID.”
“It’s not worth it for us as a business to risk losing our license or losing our ability to sell the products we make,” Cox said.
The measure passed by Metro Council just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday night with an added substitute to clarify language. It included that “All persons authorized to sell beer at retail shall pay the taxes required by Tennessee Code Annotated § 57-6-103(a), if applicable.” As well as “The board may revoke or suspend a curbside / delivery permit or impose a civil penalty on any person authorized to sell beer at retail who fails to remit timely any taxes required by Tennessee Code Annotated § 57-6-103(a), if applicable.”
