NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville's Metro Council voted to approve a new transportation plan which is expected to cost $1.6 billion over the next 10 to 12 years.

The goal is for the plan to utilize federal and state grant money to foot 60 percent of the bill.

The proposal also includes plans to construct 38 miles of new sidewalk, upgrade traffic lights, resurface streets and fill in potholes. 

Most Nashvillians will be within a half-mile of one of the projects. 

The city hopes this plan’s new technology and strategy will unclog some of the busiest traffic areas in metro Nashville. 

The plan will also include improvements to the WeGo public transportation system, including expanded hours of service, improved service outside downtown and upgraded bus stops. 

"Metro's support of a holistic, comprehensive approach to improving transportation options throughout Davidson County recognizes a long-overdue need for cross-agency coordination as we work to address the mobility challenges created by the unprecedented growth in the region," WeGo wrote in a statement after the plan's passing. 

