NASHVILLE, TN – Metro Council is working on the next steps in regulating party vehicles in downtown Nashville.

A new bill will be up for discussion at their meeting Tuesday night that could allow them to have alcohol back on board.

When the council voted to regulate transportainment vehicles last month, it banned alcohol on board by Decemeber 1.

But this new bill would make owners get a permit from the beer board to have alcohol on board.

City council members like Freddie O’Connell say that will ensure they are following regulations set by the transportation licensing commission to allow alcohol on non-enclosed entertainment vehicles like tractors and wagons.

Party bus owners are concerned that it shuts their business down until the laws are set, which could take until April.

“We’re really kind of at the mercy of [the council] at the current moment,” says Patrick Kludac, co-owner of Upstage Party Bus. “We’re not going to be breaking any rules.”

“Without alcohol, we are closing our doors until we’re told to operate legally with a BYOB,” Kludac adds.

“If we pass it by the end of the year, it would be that second meeting in December,” explains councilmember O’Connell. “I think that’s December 21, we could have people back up and running by new years on the pedal side.”

This new “Bring Your Own” bill is on first reading tonight.

Should it go through the process and become law here in Nashville, the Transportation Licensing Commission has requested to have until April to set regulation standards.