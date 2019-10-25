NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vice Mayor Jim Shulman is trying something a little different in order to combat issues Metro Council is facing.
Shulman has named eight special committees within Metro Council in order to study and find solutions to eight specific questions important to the people of Nashville. However, rather than select people usually involved in council matters, Shulman has instead placed Nashville citizens on these committees.
According to a release, Vice Mayor Jim Shulman made the move "simply because these individuals expressed an interest in bettering their city". Shulman went on to say he thought it would be beneficial to have people not seen around the council chambers before step into these roles.
Some committees got more than five citizen members and some got less.
The issues the eight groups are targeting are:
- Why are Nashvillians not voting and what steps can be taken to get more citizens engaged?
- What steps can be taken while working with the school board to make sure teachers don't have to pay out of pocked for school supplies for their classrooms? Also, are there enough textbooks to go around and, if not, why?
- Are full and partial street closures properly permitted? Before a group is allowed to close a street, are plans established and carried out to deal with traffic back-up? If they're not permitted or allowed to be blocking streets, why is no one enforcing/stopping them from doing this?
- Who has the list of current and future sidewalks and how is the list determined? How much does it cost to build a linear foot of sidewalk in Nashville and how does the cost compare with other peer cities? Is there a way to reduce the cost to get more sidewalks?
- Zip code region 37208 has the highest percentage of incarceration in the country, according to reports. What needs to be done to correct that?
- Where do Metro employees (teachers, firefighters, police, etc.) fit on the pay schedule and how does Nashville compare to other peer cities? Do Metro employees feel valued and what can and should Metro Council do about this?
- What are the current after school opportunities in Nashville for young people and what should they be?
- The Council is allowed to pass all ordinances it wants to, but the ordinances don't mean much if the law is not being enforced. While working with the Codes Department, determine what is being enforced and how quickly someone is able to respond to a concern. Is Nashville properly staffed and what areas need updating?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.