NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro council will have its third and final reading on the "transportainment" bill on Tuesday.

The bill will regulate the use of party buses in Nashville.

Mainly, it will eliminate the sale or consumption of alcohol for passengers while in an unenclosed vehicle.

Safe Fun Nashville, a group that supports the transportainment bill, says they want to see these party vehicles regulated and licensed.

Well-known honky tonk owner to show support for transportainment industry One day before Metro Council members vote on a bill to regulate party buses in Nashville, the owner of several honky tonks on Broadway showed his support for that entertainment industry.

"Unfortunately, this industry has had about a decade to regulate themselves," Tee Jordan, one of the Safe Fun Nashville organizers, said. "On the one hand, you can't say you want to keep the tourists and the residents of Nashville safe but don't back this bill because that's what this bill is doing.”

Councilman Freddie O'Connell, who sponsored the legislation, said the final bill will include several amendments that address operating details.