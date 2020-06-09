NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Calls for a new police chief in Nashville have made their way to Metro Council. Over a dozen Council members have signed their names to a resolution that asks Nashville Mayor John Cooper to call for the resignation of MNPD Chief Steve Anderson.
The Nashville Scene was first to report the story.
The resolution, which you can read here, is nonbinding.
"In order for police practices to change in Nashville and in order to build trust between the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department and communities of color in Nashville, a change in leadership is essential," the resolution reads.
The Council members point out three specific instances involving MNPD and Chief Anderson in the resolution.
First, the resolution cites the "Driving While Black" report from grassroots organization Gideon's Army, which found that black Nashvillians were overwhelmingly profiled in traffic stops. The findings were later corroborated by Policing Project, a group from NYU School of Law. The Metro Council members say the report from Gideon's Army was not "meaningfully addressed."
The resolution also cites the turbulent relationship between Chief Anderson and the Community Oversight Board. Just last week, COB Board Chair Ashlee Davis criticized MNPD for a lack of cooperation after a Metro Police officer shot a man in the hand after responding to a domestic violence call. At-large Metro Council member Bob Mendes, who has called for Anderson to resign, tweeted that the chief's opposition to the COB is "well-known."
Finally, the resolution mentions the recent incident in which felony rioting arrest warrants were sworn out against black community activists Justin Jones and Jeneisha Harris, only to be recalled less than three hours later after the District Attorney reviewed the evidence.
A spokesperson for MNPD sent News4 the following statement in response to the resolution:
Chief Anderson, along with the deputy chiefs, precinct commanders, supervisors and officers throughout the city remain committed to carrying out a public safety mission that protects Nashville’s families in all neighborhoods while, at the same time, building positive relationships in particularly underserved communities. Successes are happening, and the department wants to build on and build out those successes. Chief Anderson welcomes one on one dialogue with council members.
News4 reached out to Mayor Cooper's office for comment. We have not heard back.
This is not the first time Cooper has been asked to call for Anderson's resignation. After the warrants against Jones and Harris were recalled, Council Member Freddie O'Connell (District 19) tweeted that he spoke with Cooper and "encouraged him to request the resignation of Chief Anderson."
The co-sponsors of the resolution are:
- Kyonzté Toombs (District 2)
- Sean Parker (District 5)
- Emily Benedict (District 7)
- Nancy VanReece (District 8)
- Russ Bradford (District 13)
- Ginny Welsch (District 16)
- Colby Sledge (District 17)
- Tom Cash (District 18)
- Freddie O'Connell (District 19)
- Kathleen Murphy (District 24)
- Delishia Porterfield (District 29)
- Sandra Sepulveda (District 30)
- Dave Rosenberg (District 35)
- Bob Mendes (At-Large)
A lead sponsor for the resolution has not been decided yet.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
