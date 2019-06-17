Metro Council members will decide whether to raise the property tax in a budget vote on Tuesday.
That decision will likely decide if teachers get more than a 3% raise.
If property taxes are raised, homeowners could see an increase of a few hundred dollars per year.
Some council members said it's a conversation that needs more time.
“We have to do this right. There are two groups of people depending on us to get this right, the taxpayers and the employees that make this engine run," Council Member Sheri Weiner said.
Mayor David Briley's budget doesn't call for a tax increase. Three of the four proposals from council members do.
- Tanaka Vercher's proposal calls for a 49.8-cent increase;
- Bob Mendes' proposal calls for a 52.5-cent increase;
- Steve Glover's proposal calls for an 11.1-cent increase;
- Russ Pulley's proposal calls for no tax increase.
Only Vercher's got a recommendation from the Metro Budget and Finance committee on Monday.
“If they don’t plan something with this year’s budget, they’re going to be right back next year looking to increase taxes again," Erick Huth, Metropolitan Nashville Education Association President, said.
Huth said any budget proposing more money for schools helps.
Vercher's proposal allocates $50.1 million in new funding for the school district.
It would give teachers a 4% raise compared to the mayor's 3% offer.
Some council members said it comes at a cost too much for taxpayers.
“I think we owe it to them to exhaust every opportunity available to not reach into their pocket book," Council Member Steve Glover said.
The mayor has said he's against a property tax increase calling it a "band-aid" approach.
Metro council members will vote on the budget on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
