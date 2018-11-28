A resolution introduced Tuesday by four members of Metro Council requests that no economic incentives be provided to Amazon for the Operations Center of Excellence until Metro Government employees receive a cost of living wage.
Amazon is expected to receive approximately $15 million in publicly funded incentives for its hub, which will be located in the Nashville Yards development.
The resolution says "if the Metropolitan Government is unable to provide previously committed cost of living adjustments for its employees in the current fiscal year, inducements such as the $15 million in expected economic incentives for Amazon should not be offered."
The resolution also says that if the city is able to afford the incentives offered to Amazon, then cost of living raises should also be provided to Metro employees.
Employees were given a 2 percent raise last year with the promise of a 3 percent raise for the next two years. However, the Briley administration rescinded those scheduled cost of living adjustments.
A vote on the resolution is scheduled for December 4.
The resolution is sponsored by Council Members Steve Golver, Robert Swope, Brenda Haywood, and Freddie O'Connell.
