NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Council members are meeting on Wednesday afternoon to discuss how to enforce mask mandate.
Metro Police said they've given out thousands of verbal warnings, but no citations.
Council members also plan to address complaints from business that Metro's orders are discriminatory against certain kinds of businesses.
The meeting happens at 3 p.m. and we'll bring you any updates starting at 4 p.m.
