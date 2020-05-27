NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The State Health Department says it will no longer share information about people who have tested positive for COVID-19 with law enforcement agencies. The Metro Public Health Department hasn’t said if they’ll follow the state or continue the practice.
Wednesday afternoon when News4 asked MPHD, they said they were still reviewing the state’s decision. The Mayor’s office only said they are in communication with MHPD as they review the state’s decision.
“Absolutely, Metro Health Department should stop sharing this information and should’ve stopped sharing it weeks ago. Really never should have started,” says council member Colby Sledge.
The District 17 councilor going on to say he’s filing a resolution to call for MHPD to follow the state’s example.
“The best thing we can do is just lend our voice to the fact that our constituents are concerned and impacted by the sharing of their data,” explains Sledge.
Both he and council member Freddie O’Connell are both concerned about the immigrant and refugee populations as they point out they live in areas hardest hit by the virus.
“These are areas that already have less contact with law enforcement and more fear of contact with law enforcement for a variety of reasons, including the fact that many of them come from country’s that their law enforcement was not trustworthy.” Sledge continues, “They are harder to reach communities that people are going out and doing a lot of work in. And we should be putting up no hurdles, no barriers whatsoever, and this collection of data, this distribution of personal information, it’s a huge hurdle and it’s not worth it. We need to remove it.”
District 19 councilor Freddie O’Connell said, “I think it has a chilling effect to say alright if I test positive, without consent or anything, my personal information including my name and address is going to be shared with law enforcement.”
Originally, both O’Connell and Sledge say the council was told the reason for the policy was because of lack of PPE (personal protective equipment) but MNPD tells News4 they recently got a shipment of about 21,000 masks. Giving officers two each and replacing them as needed.
“That inventory problem with PPE has been resolved and also they said exactly the same thing that many of us on council has been saying which is every incident or contact with a resident between law enforcement or first responders should be treated as though someone might be positive for COVID-19,” says Sledge.
The Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition says while they’re happy the state took action, they need MPHD to do the same.
Policy Manager Judith Clerjeune said, “We know that there has been a lot of trust that has been destroyed and so there will be need to rebuild that trust with communities and make sure this state and the health department is communicating the change in policy.” She also says they’ve made their concerns known to the city.
Councilor O’Connell says three things need to happen. “We want to suspend the practice, protect people’s privacy appropriately, and then we also want to protect our first responders appropriately when they’re showing up to any scene for any reason.”
